Chiefs sign Frank Zombo

The Chiefs made a few roster moves on Tuesday that included the return of a veteran linebacker.

Frank Zombo has been added to the 53-man roster in Kansas City. His addition comes a couple of days after linebacker Justin Houston hurt his hamstring against the Jaguars and word is that Houston may be out for a while.

Zombo spent the last five seasons with the Chiefs and was on the roster through the preseason before failing to make the cut to 53 players. Zombo never missed a game during his first run in Kansas City and made nine starts last season, so he should be up to speed on what the team is doing defensively.

The Chiefs also placed right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and safety Armani Watts on injured reserve. The moves leave them with one open roster spot as they head toward Sunday night’s game against the Patriots.