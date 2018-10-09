Connor Barwin sits out practice; Evan Engram remains limited

Getty Images

The Giants added linebacker Connor Barwin to their injury report. He did not practice today because of a knee injury.

Tight end Evan Engram (knee) and outside linebacker Olivier Vernon (ankle) were limited. Giants coach Pat Shurmur said earlier in the day he expected Engram to practice at full speed, but the team is hopeful Engram can return after missing the past two games with a sprained MCL.

Vernon has not played this season, but the Giants are optimistic about his chances of making his 2018 debut on Thursday night.

Kicker Aldrick Rosas (quadriceps) and receiver Russell Shepard (neck) did not practice.

Tight end Rhett Ellison (foot) joined Engram and Vernon as a limited participant.

Receiver Jawill Davis (shoulder) and defensive lineman Josh Mauro (groin) had full practices.