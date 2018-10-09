Cowboys cut Ibraheim Campbell

Getty Images

The Cowboys waived safety Ibraheim Campbell to make room for safety Darian Thompson, who they signed off the Cardinals’ practice squad.

Campbell was active for all five games but played only the past four. He took one snap on defense and 26 on special teams for the Cowboys.

Campbell, 26, entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2015. He played 2 1/2 seasons in Cleveland, with the Browns waiving him last Nov. 17.

The Texans added him to their practice squad before promoting him to the roster on Dec. 19. He played one game for the Texans last season.

Houston waived him during final cuts last month, and Dallas claimed him the next day.

The Cowboys also announced they cut rookie running back Bo Scarbrough from the practice squad Tuesday.