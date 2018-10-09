Cowboys signing cornerback off Bengals practice squad

Getty Images

The Cowboys are looking for some secondary depth, and they looked to the Bengals for it.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cowboys are signing cornerback C.J. Goodwin off the Bengals practice squad.

Goodwin initially entered the league as an undrafted rookie from Division II California University of Pennesylvania, and latched onto the Steelers practice squad. He’s also spent time with the Falcons, Cardinals, Giants, and 49ers.

The Cowboys were shorthanded late in their overtime loss to the Texans, after Chidobe Awuzie left with an ankle injury.