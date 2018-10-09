Cowboys signing former Giants safety Darian Thompson

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was moaning today about his team’s lack of a No. 1 wide receiver.

He’s aiming significantly lower when it comes to filling jobs in his secondary.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the Cowboys are signing safety Darian Thompson off the Cardinals practice squad.

A former third-round pick of the Giants in 2016, he was released in finals cuts and signed with the Cardinals a week ago.

They’re also adding a cornerback off the Bengals practice squad, C.J. Goodwin.