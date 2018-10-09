D.J. Swearinger thinks there’s too much joking around at practice in Washington

Getty Images

Washington safety D.J. Swearinger was in a foul mood after Monday night’s loss in New Orleans, and he suggested that there’s a problem with his team’s culture.

Swearinger said after the game that he wants to see a better commitment to winning than he’s seen so far.

“That’s been the history of the Redskins,” he said, via Richmond.com. “I’ve been preaching, trying to change the culture. But it takes all 53 players with the same mindset. Not only the 53, but all of us in this together. Coaches and players have to have the same mindset that we’ve got a championship team. We go to practice, there shouldn’t be any [freaking] joking around. Shouldn’t be any more joking around from nobody. We got blew out. Shouldn’t have any more playing or joking around. When it comes to work tomorrow, we need to be all business.”

Swearinger is in his second season in Washington after previously playing in Houston, Tampa Bay and Arizona. That Swearinger isn’t seeing the kind of work ethic he wants to see is not a good reflection on the way they’re doing business in Washington.