David Njoku: Last year’s Browns didn’t have the fight we have this year

After going 0-16 in David Njoku‘s rookie season last year, the Browns are 2-2-1 this year, and Njoku says the difference is in the competitiveness the team is showing at the end of close games.

Asked on PFT Live what the difference is between last year’s Browns and this year’s Browns, Njoku said it’s the fight.

“Definitely our fight,” Njoku said. “Last year I didn’t see the fight that we have this year. Our team has definitely bought in, and locked in during the game, and I’m just so happy to see that during crunch time, the fourth quarter and overtime. It’s great to see for sure.”

Njoku credited rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield for a lot of the competitiveness around the team, which Njoku said started on the practice field even before Mayfield became the starter.

“Baker’s doing a tremendous job obviously and everyone’s just buying in, doing the best they can and not quitting until the clock hits zero-zero,” Njoku said. “He’s a huge competitor. We’d see him in practice working extremely hard. . . . The kid loves to compete.”

Njoku is actually more than a year younger than the quarterback he referred to as “the kid,” but Mayfield has a kid-like quality to the way he plays. He looks like he’s having fun on the field, and it’s obviously a lot more fun to be playing in Cleveland now than it was a year ago.