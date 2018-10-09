Derek Barnett gets in full practice for Eagles

Getty Images

Defensive end Derek Barnett was not in the lineup for the Eagles in their Week Five loss to the Vikings, but he may be on track for a return on Thursday night against the Giants.

Barnett, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, was a full participant in the team’s first practice of the week. Barnett was listed as a non-participant in Monday’s walkthrough.

The Eagles also bumped up the participation levels of cornerback Sidney Jones (ankle) and left tackle Jason Peters (quad). Both were listed as limited on Monday and moved up to full practice on Tuesday. Running back Corey Clement (quad) has been listed as full both days after dressing but not playing against Minnesota.

Running back Darren Sproles (hamstring), safety Corey Graham (hamstring) and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) were all out of practice. Sproles and Ngata didn’t play last Sunday and Graham left during the game.