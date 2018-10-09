Eagles restructure Fletcher Cox deal for cap room

Getty Images

The Eagles could clearly use some extra help on offense, even before losing running back Jay Ajayi to a season-ending knee injury.

Now, they’ve got a little extra cap room if they want to make a deal.

Via Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the Eagles restructured the contract of defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, clearing $6.5 million worth of cap space this year and $11.7 more next year. It doesn’t change the amount of money Cox will make, just the timing of when he makes it.

The report noted that the deal wasn’t done specifically with Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell in mind, but it wouldn’t have to be Bell to help their offense at the moment.

Their offense was out of balance before Ajayi tore his ACL last week, and now they’re thin in the backfield and not performing as expected at wide receiver.