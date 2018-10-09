George Taliaferro dies at 91

George Taliaferro Sport Association

George Taliaferro, who was the first African-American drafted by an NFL team, has died at the age of 91.

The announcement of his death was made by the George Taliaferro Sport Association on Monday night. Taliaferro grew up in Indiana and starred on the University of Indiana’s only undefeated team before a stint in the United States Army in 1946.

He made history when he was drafted by the Bears in the 13th round of the 1949 draft, but opted to play in the All-American Football Conference with the Los Angeles Dons. He was named rookie of the year and then moved to the NFL with the New York Yankees in 1950. He also played for the Dallas Texans, Baltimore Colts and Philadelphia Eagles before retiring in 1955.

Taliaferro made three Pro Bowls while rushing 498 times for 2,266 yards and catching 95 passes for 1,300 yards. He scored 27 total touchdowns.

He returned to work for the University of Indiana after retirement. Our condolences go out to his loved ones on their loss.