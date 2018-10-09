Giants cut Ereck Flowers

Getty Images

The Ereck Flowers era is over for the Giants.

The Giants announced this morning that they have waived Flowers, ending the former No. 9 overall pick’s tenure with the team.

An offensive tackle who showed some promise earlier in his career, Flowers hasn’t developed the way the Giants were hoping he would. This year he was benched after Week Two and has barely played the last three weeks.

The Giants reportedly tried to trade Flowers but couldn’t find any takers. They still owe him his remaining $1.7 million guaranteed base salary for the rest of this season. He’ll be available on waivers to any team willing to pay that salary, but it’s extremely unlikely any team will claim him.

Tackle Brian Mihalik was signed off the practice squad to replace Flowers on the roster, and kicker Marshall Koehn was added to their practice squad.