Giants players didn’t know about OBJ’s comments to ESPN

Posted by Mike Florio on October 9, 2018, 1:04 PM EDT
Getty Images

When multiple Giants claimed after Sunday’s loss to the Panthers to have no knowledge of the inflammatory and bizarre remarks made by receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. in an ESPN interview that debuted on Sunday, they were telling the truth.

Per a league source, Giants players weren’t aware of what Beckham said after the game. As of Monday evening, many of them still didn’t know.

Yes, Beckham addressed the team on Saturday night and issued an apology, but there were no specifics shared about his comments regarding offensive schemes, regarding quarterback Eli Manning, or regarding his “that’s a tough question” response when facing the very simply yes-or-no question of whether he’s happy in New York.

The fact that the Giants have a short-week game against the Eagles and no Tuesday off makes it even less likely that they’ve watched the video, seen any TV discussion about it, or read any online blurbs about it.

As the source said, “If it’s not about Fortnite, most of the players aren’t paying attention.”

That’s good news for the Giants, in the short term. By the time the players have time to pay attention to Beckham’s comments or their aftermath, they will have played a second game — and they’ll be enjoying the mini-bye that comes after a Thursday night game.

Whether that’s good news for the Giants in the long term remains to be seen. Beckham’s comments, as explained by Rodney Harrison of Football Night in America during Tuesday’s PFT Live, underscore the absence of accountability when it comes to Beckham, who quickly became the face of the franchise and a larger-than-life figure for the franchise.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Giants players didn’t know about OBJ’s comments to ESPN

  2. Fortnite is a tool of the government to blind us to the corruption in Washington. Both Conservative and Liberal.

  4. SwaggyD says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:10 pm
    Fortnite is a tool of the government
    ********************

    Speaking of tools, along comes this fool.

  6. Hey Mike, enough with this crap. The guy didn’t say or do anything wrong. Antonio Brown has said and done a lot worse and you don’t see people getting upset over his antics. There’s a double standard for certain players. This non story has been beaten to death.

  7. OBJ has shown a whole lot of maturity this year in the face of adversity. If you knew or watched Giants games y’all would know that. it’s easy to bash someone when you don’t know what you are talking about. Also, this article is blatantly wrong with the timing of the players knowing what was said. Plus, he was right, just the forum was wrong.

  8. Odell being Odell….. Luckily for the Giants the NFC East is wide open so there is light at the end of the tunnel…. Oh wait that’s not a light, its a train coming!!!!

  10. Of all the amazing games out there like Uncharted, The last of us, Tomb Raider etc. Freaking FORTNITE is the game that this entire world has gravitated to? It blows my mind. A game with zero creativity, just some open world platform where dorks fight each other and build magic forts. I think I quite literally hate today’s generation of younger people.

  13. his “that’s a tough question” response when facing the very simply yes-or-no question of whether he’s happy in New York

    Do you think the Giants regret giving him all that money now?

  16. Fred Garvin says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    SwaggyD says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:10 pm
    Fortnite is a tool of the government
    ********************

    Speaking of tools, along comes this fool.
    ________________________________________________________________________________
    Is that the guy who lost on the first day of Big Brother??

  18. Aside from Saquon Odell is the only other guy who seems to show up every week. I dont like the whole talking out of school nonsense, but a) he’s pretty much right and b) at least he gives effort. Regardless, if the Giants lose Thursday their season is over and nobody will care about what Odell said.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!