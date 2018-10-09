Giants players didn’t know about OBJ’s comments to ESPN

Getty Images

When multiple Giants claimed after Sunday’s loss to the Panthers to have no knowledge of the inflammatory and bizarre remarks made by receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. in an ESPN interview that debuted on Sunday, they were telling the truth.

Per a league source, Giants players weren’t aware of what Beckham said after the game. As of Monday evening, many of them still didn’t know.

Yes, Beckham addressed the team on Saturday night and issued an apology, but there were no specifics shared about his comments regarding offensive schemes, regarding quarterback Eli Manning, or regarding his “that’s a tough question” response when facing the very simply yes-or-no question of whether he’s happy in New York.

The fact that the Giants have a short-week game against the Eagles and no Tuesday off makes it even less likely that they’ve watched the video, seen any TV discussion about it, or read any online blurbs about it.

As the source said, “If it’s not about Fortnite, most of the players aren’t paying attention.”

That’s good news for the Giants, in the short term. By the time the players have time to pay attention to Beckham’s comments or their aftermath, they will have played a second game — and they’ll be enjoying the mini-bye that comes after a Thursday night game.

Whether that’s good news for the Giants in the long term remains to be seen. Beckham’s comments, as explained by Rodney Harrison of Football Night in America during Tuesday’s PFT Live, underscore the absence of accountability when it comes to Beckham, who quickly became the face of the franchise and a larger-than-life figure for the franchise.