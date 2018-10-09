Giants say Evan Engram is back to full speed

Getty Images

The Giants cut a former first-round pick on Tuesday when they placed tackle Ereck Flowers on waivers, but they hope to have another one of them back in the lineup on Thursday night against the Eagles.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said on Tuesday morning that tight end Evan Engram will practice at full speed later in the day. Engram has missed the last two games with a sprained MCL and had not practiced since getting hurt before he was listed as a limited participant for Monday’s walkthrough practice.

If Engram is truly at full speed, his return to action for the NFC East clash would seem likely. If not, the extended break before Week Seven might be enough time to get him back on the field.

The Giants are also hopeful about getting linebacker Olivier Vernon into the lineup. He has not played at all this season because of an ankle injury.