Jaguars promote David Grinnage from practice squad

Getty Images

Jamaal Charles isn’t the only new addition to the Jaguars roster on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the team is also promoting tight end David Grinnage from the practice squad. The Jaguars placed tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins on injured reserve with a core muscle injury on Monday.

Grinnage is on his second year on the Jacksonville practice squad after failing to make the Jaguars out of camp both years. He initially signed with the Packers as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and caught 67 passes for 798 yards and nine touchdowns while at North Carolina State.

He joins James O'Shaughnessy and Niles Paul as tight ends in Jacksonville.

In addition to Grinnage and Charles, the Jaguars are also adding running back David Williams after placing Corey Grant on injured reserve.