Jaguars sign Jamaal Charles

The Jaguars have a need at running back, and they’re bringing in the most accomplished veteran available.

Jamaal Charles will sign with the Jaguars, according to multiple reports.

Charles has been out of the league all offseason after playing a part-time role in Denver last year. With the Broncos he had 69 carries for 296 yards, plus 23 catches for 129 yards. That followed back-to-back seasons in Kansas City when injuries mostly kept him off the field.

The 31-year-old Charles is the NFL’s all-time leading running back in career yards per carry, with a 5.4-yard average. Whether he still has that kind of big-play ability remains to be seen, but the Jaguars hope to find out. Jacksonville has Leonard Fournette dealing with a hamstring injury, and Corey Grant was just lost for the season with a foot injury.