Jaguars working out Jamaal Charles

Getty Images

The Jaguars are looking for running back depth, and they’re taking a look at a guy who was once one of the most dynamic backs in the league.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jaguars are working out former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles.

He’s apparently part of a larger workout, and they’re also reportedly bringing in Broncos practice-squader David Williams for some backfield depth. They’ve lost Corey Grant for the season with a foot injury, and Leonard Fournette has been dealing with a lingering hamstring problem.

Charles only got 69 carries last year for the Broncos, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt. Injuries derailed his career with the Chiefs, after he gained 1,980 yards and scored 19 touchdowns in 2013.