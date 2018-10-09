Jalen Mills ignoring criticism but seeks to play better

Getty Images

If the Eagles had won Sunday, Jalen Mills likely would have been an afterthought. But they didn’t, so the cornerback is taking heat from fans.

“I hear it from y’all. Y’all hear it from people. I don’t buy into it. It is what it is,” Mills, 24, said, via Les Bowen of philly.com. “I set a standard for myself last year, and that’s what people want to see. At the same time, I’m a perfectionist. I want to be perfect in everything I do.”

Mills allowed a 68-yard completion to Adam Thielen to set up a field goal, biting on a double move. The Vikings receiver finished with seven catches for 116 yards as Minnesota passed for 298 yards.

Thus, Mills and the secondary became the target of fan displeasure. Mills doesn’t care about what others outside the locker room say or think. He does care about playing better, playing his best.

“I’m not worried about it,” Mills said of criticism. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to know who you are. You’ve got to know things are going to happen [to defensive backs].

“At the same time, we set a standard for ourselves from last year. When you do set that standard for yourself, people expect you to play like that. You should expect yourself to play like that.”