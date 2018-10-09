Jason Garrett the betting favorite to be the first coach fired

Getty Images

When the owner is second-guessing the coach, you know the coach is on the hot seat.

So it’s no surprise, after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said coach Jason Garrett should have gone for it on fourth-and-1 in overtime on Sunday night, that Garrett is the odds-on favorite to be the first coach fired this season.

Garrett’s odds are +350 at BetDSI, which means a $100 bet on Garrett being the first coach fired would pay off at $350 if Garrett does get fired before any other coach, and before the end of the regular season.

There was a time when Garrett was considered the NFL’s hot young offensive mind, but that time is in the past. It now feels like the game has passed Garrett by, with the Cowboys’ offense looking outdated compared to that of younger coaches like Sean McVay. There are plenty of coaches older than Garrett having success, like Bill Belichick and Andy Reid, but those coaches seem more capable of innovating than Garrett is.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter is viewed as the second-most likely coach to get fired, at +500 odds. Texans coach Bill O’Brien and Broncos coach Vance Joseph are at +750, while Browns coach Hue Jackson is at +1000. The odds that no coach will be fired during the season are +400.