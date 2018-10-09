Jerry Jones: We haven’t had a No. 1 receiver for several years

Getty Images

After DeAndre Hopkins‘ 49-yard catch in overtime set up a game-winning field goal for the Texans on Sunday night, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that he’d love to have a No. 1 receiver like Hopkins in the Dallas lineup.

That elicited a response from former Cowboy Dez Bryant, who seemed to fill that role during his time in Dallas and who Jones often spoke about like a No. 1 wideout. During an interview on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Jones took the opposite view when discussing how long it has been since the Cowboys had such a player in their lineup.

“First of all, a true No. 1 you saw one the other night,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “You see Julio Jones, you see players like that. In my mind, every team doesn’t have a true No. 1 receiver. When you put it in that class, those guys that just absolutely change the ball game with where they are. And that hasn’t been our case for several years here that we’ve had a true No. 1, not a true No. 1.”

Bryant averaged 91 catches, 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns from 2012-2014, but dropped off significantly over his final three seasons with the Cowboys. That would fit in the general timeline that Jones laid out for the Cowboys’ lack of a No. 1 receiver, although it does little to address why the Cowboys haven’t done much to rectify an issue that Jones believes is limiting the team.