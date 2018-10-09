Jim Schwartz: Michael Bennett was trying to do the right thing

AP

The Eagles’ latest loss was fueled by a controversial roughing-the-passer penalty called on Eagles defensive lineman Michael Bennett. On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz explained the team’s philosophy when it comes to getting the quarterback on the ground.

“That’s a really unfortunate play, and I think for the most part this year we’ve been able to avoid plays like that,” Schwartz told reporters in relation to the Bennett penalty. “We coach guys to try to stay in the strike zone, but sometimes they’re going to be pushed off their feet; sometimes they’re not. Our coaching point when they are off their feet is try to swipe the leg and not have forcible contact. I think that’s a judgment call whether that was forceful or not. I know we can bring a lot more force than that and Michael was trying to do the right thing.”

Schwartz realizes that, in situations like this, a penalty is always a possibility.

“Sometimes you’re going to get a foul when you’re not trying to,” Bennett said. “Sometimes there is going to be a guy that’s going to hit the quarterback in the head because he ducks the head. There is strict liability on defense. It’s a tough situation, but we got to deal with it. . . . It’s not up to us to officiate. It’s up to us to play to the officiating. Like I said, I think we’ve done a pretty good job all year of avoiding situations like that.”

For the most part, teams are trying to avoid situations like that. But they happen, because the league is determined to protect quarterbacks.

The real question is whether the fouls are actually reducing the number of low or otherwise impermissible hits on quarterbacks, or whether the same number of hits are occurring — but only with flags being thrown and 15 yards of field position being granted.