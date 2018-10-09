Jordan Howard on role: Nothing to complain about

Getty Images

It’s been a while since the Bears played a game, but when they were last on the field they were giving Tarik Cohen 20 touches in a win over the Buccaneers while Jordan Howard got the ball 11 times.

It was the first time this season that Cohen got the ball more often than Howard this season and Howard didn’t talk to reporters after the game. The Bears had last week off, which meant questions about how Howard felt about the breakdown of work waited until Monday.

“I wasn’t frustrated,” Howard said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “I was happy. We won. You see how much we won by. So there’s not really nothing to complain about … With a game like that, you don’t have nothing to complain about. You’ve just gotta be happy about a win.”

There was trade chatter about Howard this offseason, but nothing materialized and head coach Matt Nagy said that he views Howard as a feature back. Nagy concedes that Howard “wasn’t a featured guy” against Tampa, but remains a “major part” of the offense.

Howard’s averaging just under 3.8 yards on his 74 touches — 64 of which are rushing plays — while Cohen is getting 7.5 yards on 27 fewer opportunities. Sunday’s game against Miami offers the next chance to see how the playing time is divvied up for Chicago.