Lions’ defensive coordinator says sacks are overblown

Getty Images

The Lions are third in the NFL with 17 sacks this season, but defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni is not impressed.

Pasqualoni says the sack is only one small element of what a defense does, and the player who gets the sack doesn’t necessarily deserve more credit than the players whose pass coverage forced the quarterback to hold the ball.

“I’ve always felt this way, and again I’m going to make this statement that the sack is way, way overblown,” Pasqualoni said, via the Detroit Free Press. “The score is more important. I’m going to say that again. But I’ve always felt, always, that the sack is the result of the front and the coverage working together. The rush and the coverage working together. That’s just the way it is.”

Pasqualoni also says he prioritizes stopping the run.

“On defense, we have two jobs,” Pasqualoni said. “I’ve already stated the first job, stop the run. The second thing you always, each week, find yourself saying, right after you say stop the run, is make the quarterback uncomfortable. I think it’s more realistic to say that you can have a chance to make him uncomfortable than it is to go in there and sack him X amount of times.”

To say that stopping the run, in today’s NFL, is a top priority is bizarre. The NFL is much more a passing league, and the best teams are the ones that pass and stop the pass, not run and stop the run. Pasqualoni has been around a long time — he’s still best known to most football fans for his tenure as head coach at Syracuse, which started in 1991 — and his defensive priorities seem decades in the past.