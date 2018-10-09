Lions’ defensive coordinator says sacks are overblown

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 9, 2018, 7:16 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Lions are third in the NFL with 17 sacks this season, but defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni is not impressed.

Pasqualoni says the sack is only one small element of what a defense does, and the player who gets the sack doesn’t necessarily deserve more credit than the players whose pass coverage forced the quarterback to hold the ball.

“I’ve always felt this way, and again I’m going to make this statement that the sack is way, way overblown,” Pasqualoni said, via the Detroit Free Press. “The score is more important. I’m going to say that again. But I’ve always felt, always, that the sack is the result of the front and the coverage working together. The rush and the coverage working together. That’s just the way it is.”

Pasqualoni also says he prioritizes stopping the run.

“On defense, we have two jobs,” Pasqualoni said. “I’ve already stated the first job, stop the run. The second thing you always, each week, find yourself saying, right after you say stop the run, is make the quarterback uncomfortable. I think it’s more realistic to say that you can have a chance to make him uncomfortable than it is to go in there and sack him X amount of times.”

To say that stopping the run, in today’s NFL, is a top priority is bizarre. The NFL is much more a passing league, and the best teams are the ones that pass and stop the pass, not run and stop the run. Pasqualoni has been around a long time — he’s still best known to most football fans for his tenure as head coach at Syracuse, which started in 1991 — and his defensive priorities seem decades in the past.

12 responses to “Lions’ defensive coordinator says sacks are overblown

  1. “To say that stopping the run, in today’s NFL, is a top priority is bizarre”

    Except when you’re giving up 150 yards per game on the ground and are 2 – 3 through 5 weeks when you should be 4 – 1 but you aren’t because you can’t stop said run, it’s not bizarre.

  5. The Eagles have the Worst roster in NFL history. doug pederson should win coach of the year for winning 2 games with this awful roster

  8. He’s right. Chandler Jones is still refusing to set the edge in Arizona, as his defense continues to suck, but hey, at least he can get 5-7 more sacks a year to pretend to justify the 15 mil per as a one trick pony.

    Pressures, coverage sacks, and the TIMING of a sack are far more important than just collecting them.

    Hint: I’ll take Willie McGinest and his clutch sacks over CHandler Jones’s meaningless, collection of sacks against bad LTs and bad O Lines.

  9. “To say that stopping the run, in today’s NFL, is a top priority is bizarre”

    Huh? If you can’t stop the run, the game’s over. Prerequisite to stepping on the field in professional football. That will never change.

  10. He’s right, the lions knew that two yard tammy was gonna throw 34 quick screens so they flexed their linebackers and brought a safety down and voila ! Rendered tammy helpless

  11. ariani1985 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:54 pm
    Two yard Tom and Roger’s were man handled by the kitties! Let that sink in!

    #oldgoats!

    The Truth says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:10 pm
    He’s right, the lions knew that two yard tammy was gonna throw 34 quick screens so they flexed their linebackers and brought a safety down and voila ! Rendered tammy helpless

    See you in the Superbowl I guess? Just wow.

  12. I believe it’s blatantly obvious that sacks are a small part of a successful defense, but Pasqualoni’s assertion that they’re overblown is silly.
    Not really a big fan of his and I seriously hope he turns things around in Detroit.
    It’s been ages since the Lions had a truly dominating Defense.

