NFL has highest scoring first five weeks ever

Getty Images

Scoring is up in the NFL. And it’s up to unprecedented levels.

According to the league, the 3,739 points scored through five weeks are the most through any five weeks in league history.

The prior record came in both 2011 and 2013, when exactly 3,566 points were scored through five weeks. This year, 3,739 points have been scored.

The 2018 season, through five weeks, also has broken the record for touchdowns, with 424. The prior record was set in 2015, with 404.

But even with higher scoring, games are closer than they’ve been. The average victory margin is 9.96 points per game. If that holds, it will be the lowest gap since 1932, when the average margin was 9.13 points.

Of the games played through five weeks, 45 have been decided by one score, which is tied for the most in NFL history, with the 1999 season. Also, 24 games have been decided by three or fewer points — that’s also tied for the most in league history, with 1999.

And 71 percent of all games have been up for grabs in the fourth quarter, with only one score dividing the two team in 55 of 78 games.

While there’s no guarantee these trends will hold, it’s a great start to what has been an exciting season.