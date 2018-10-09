NFL passing numbers are way, way up

Getty Images

At one point in the life cycle of this media outlet, we’d periodically keep track of which quarterbacks were on the wrong side of the Kordoza Line — the career 70.7 passer rating of mostly-mediocre-with-flashes-of-really-good quarterback Kordell Stewart. Times have definitely changed.

This year, only one full-time starter is on the wrong side of the Kordoza Line: Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen, who has a passer rating of 60.4. That’s because plenty of quarterbacks are throwing the ball better than ever before.

According to the NFL, the average passer rating currently is 93.4. (From 2002 through 2017, the average passer rating was 84.2.) Average completion percentage has moved to 65.0, and yards per attempt have spiked to 7.5.

Total yardage is up as well. From 1966 through 2017, the league saw 300-yard passing performances once every 3.8 games. This year, the average has fallen to once ever 1.4 games, with 57 300-yard performances in 78 games.

Eleven quarterbacks already have more than 1,500 passing yards. Six have thrown at least 12 touchdown passes through five weeks.

Ten starting quarterbacks has passer ratings higher than 100, with Saints quarterback Drew Brees racking up an eye-popping 122.3. Perhaps the best news for the NFL is that eight of those 10 are 30 or younger, with three of them 24 or younger.

That bodes very well for a future consisting of quality quarterbacks and, in turn, quality games. That’s why the NFL is trying to keep all quarterbacks healthy. If the guy who is responsible for distributing the football can continue to do it at a high level, fans will be far more interested in pro football.