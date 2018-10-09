Odell Beckham says nothing can come between him and his teammates

Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. felt the need to offer an apology to his teammates Saturday night, but he isn’t worried about a rift developing within the team.

“Just chatter,” Beckham told reporters Tuesday. “Same approach every single day, get up, be the best that I can be. We’re moving forward. My teammates, my brothers, there’s nothing that can come in between us. We’ve had these conversations and like I said, we’re all moving forward onto Philly.”

Many of the Giants didn’t hear Beckham’s comments in an ESPN interivew that aired Sunday. In a sit-down with Josina Anderson, and alongside Lil Wayne, Beckham questioned the team’s offensive schemes, said he doesn’t know if Eli Manning is the problem with the Giants offense and answered “that’s a tough question” when asked if he was happy in New York.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur wasn’t happy with Beckham’s comments, but Beckham said he has smoothed over everything with the team.

“Yeah, I think we all understand each other,” Beckham said. “Like I said, there’s nothing that is going to come in between my brothers, my teammates. This is something that is going to pull us closer. I felt very close as a team this Sunday, and that’s the way that we have to play. That’s the way we’re going to fight.

“Nobody in here likes to lose. We’re all tired of losing. We want to change that culture, atmosphere, whatever it is, because this is a place that has a lot of pride and we want to be able to be proud of what we display and do all those things.”

The Giants gained 432 yards and scored 31 points against the Panthers on Sunday but lost on Graham Gano‘s 63-yard field goal with one second remaining.