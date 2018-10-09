Olivier Vernon “very optimistic” he’s close to return

Getty Images

The Giants will take any good news they can find this week, and it may come in the form of Olivier Vernon.

The pass-rusher told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News that he was “very optimistic” he would return from a high ankle sprain Thursday night against the Eagles.

He hasn’t played this season, and the Giants are tied for last in the league in sacks with six in five games.

He practiced some last week and said he was “optimistic” but was inactive against the Panthers. Apparently the weekend off caused him to add a modifier to that prognosis this week.

“I want to be out there being able to perform,” Vernon said. “If I could just get — nobody’s ever 100 percent — but if I could just get to where I feel comfortable, where I won’t be a liability, then I’m gonna go out there and be with my team and be able to contribute. And that’s it.”

The Giants can clearly use him if he’s healthy, as long as he doesn’t injure himself further by coming back too soon.