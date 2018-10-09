Rams hopeful Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp can play this week

Getty Images

The Rams lost a pair of receivers to concussions in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks and head coach Sean McVay provided an update on the condition of both players at his Monday press conference.

Brandin Cooks was knocked out of the game in the first half and ended the day without a catch. Cooper Kupp had six catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in the first half, but never returned to the game after a halftime concussion evaluation.

McVay said on Monday that neither player has been ruled out for Week Six against the Broncos at this point.

“They’ll be in the protocol,” McVay said. “They felt good today. They didn’t have any symptoms or anything like that. We’ll go through the standard operating procedure. If everything checks out with our guys and with the doctors that are part of that process, then we’re hopeful to get these guys this week, get them back for this game this week.”

Josh Reynolds and KhaDarel Hodge each made catches as they moved into the lineup to replace the injured regulars. McVay said both players did “an excellent job stepping in on short notice” despite limited practice work. They should get more reps this week even if the Rams hope not to call on them.