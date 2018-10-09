Colts sign Mike Mitchell

Getty Images

Veteran safety Mike Mitchell had an extended wait to find a team for the 2018 season, but it came to an end on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Mitchell will sign with the Colts. Mitchell visited with a couple of other teams since being released by the Steelers in March without landing a deal.

Mitchell spent the last four seasons in Pittsburgh and started all 61 regular season games he played for the team. He had 53 tackles in 13 games last year.

Colts safeties Clayton Geathers and Matthias Farley were both injured in last Thursday’s loss to the Patriots, so Mitchell gives them an experienced hand for the back end of the defense at a moment when it looks like they’ll need one.

UPDATE 2:20 p.m. ET: The Colts announced the move. Cornerback Lenzy Pipkins was waived to make room for Mitchell.