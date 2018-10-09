Report: Eagles called Bills about LeSean McCoy

Getty Images

The Eagles need a running back. The Eagles have cap room. They’ve been willing to bring back former players in the past.

If you’re looking to play connect-the-dots, this one makes a degree of sense.

According to Josh Reed of WIVB in Buffalo, the Eagles have called the Bills to see if running back LeSean McCoy was available.

McCoy spent his first six years with the Eagles, and would likely be willing if not eager to leave a rebuilding project for a more established team. And the Eagles could certainly use a back of his category, after losing Jay Ajayi to a torn ACL.

It’s unclear if the Bills would want to unload him, as that would be a de facto admission that this season is about getting in position for next season (and given their giant pile of dead money, it’s a reasonable position).

McCoy has two years left on his current deal, and the Eagles just restructured Fletcher Cox‘s contract to create more room.