Report: Landon Collins shouldn’t have been flagged for hit on Devin Funchess

Getty Images

New York Giants safety Landon Collins was erroneously flagged for unnecessary roughness for a collision with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, according to Kimberly Jones of the NFL Network.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was trying to fit a pass into Funchess between three Giants defenders. Funchess was bracketed by Michael Thomas, Janoris Jenkins and Collins, who was retreated toward the pass and lunging in an interception attempt when he collided with Funchess.

Per Jones, the fact that Collins was trying to play the ball and the contact with Funchess was incidental meant that no penalty should have been called for the resulting collision.

Collins’ shoulder hit Funchess in the side of the helmet and Funchess remained down after the play, which was immediately flagged by officials on the play. The Panthers would have faced a fourth-and-13 at the Giants 44-yard line with 14:09 remaining and while holding onto a 20-16 lead.

Instead, the Panthers scored on a 18-yard pass from Newton to Christian McCaffrey five plays later and pushed their lead up to 27-16.

Carolina ultimately won the game on a 63-yard field goal from Graham Gano as time expired.