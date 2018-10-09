Seahawks Frank Clark hospitalized twice for food poisoning ahead of Rams game

Getty Images

Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark ended up in the hospital twice last week due to food poisoning he believes came from an undercooked turkey burger.

Clark said he lost 12 pounds and needed eight rounds of intravenous fluids to help replace what he had lost after multiple incidents of vomiting.

“I just wanted to get my fluids back in me,” Clark said. “I know I had lost a lot throwing up. I had been throwing up nonstop for the last, what, 48 hours? Once I knew I got my fluids back, I knew I was going to be able to come out here and compete.”

Clark said he began feeling amiss during the team’s walkthrough prior to practice last Wednesday. The team sent him home and he twice had to go to the hospital in the ensuing days before beginning to recover in time to play against the Los Angeles Rams.

Clark played 54 of 66 defensive snaps against the Rams, He picked up his first career interception on a deflected pass in the end zone, stripped Jared Goff in the backfield and recorded two tackles in the game. Clark said he struggled being able to keep his wind after the ordeal and never got back to feeling 100 percent before the game. He was unable to practice at all last week.

“I’m not 100 percent right now with anything I’m going through,” he said. “I feel like you go through stuff all season. That’s why I say none of it matters at the end of the day, you’ve got to be able to come out here and compete.”