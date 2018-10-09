Texans place Kayvon Webster on IR

Getty Images

The Texans promotion of defensive back Mike Tyson made necessary a corresponding move. They will place cornerback Kayvon Webster on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Webster injured his quadriceps after only two plays Sunday.

He was making his season debut after rehabbing an Achilles injury.

The Texans replaced Webster with Kareem Jackson, who shifted from safety. Rookie Justin Reid entered at safety and played 56 of 62 snaps, making six tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.

Houston would prefer to keep Jackson at safety.