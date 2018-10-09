Texans promote Mike Tyson

Getty Images

The Texans signed Mike Tyson. No, not that Mike Tyson. This Mike Tyson is on the team’s practice squad.

Tyson’s agent, Sunny Shah, shared the news on Twitter.

Tyson, 25, has never appeared in a regular-season game.

The Seahawks drafted him in the sixth round in 2017. They cut him out of the preseason, but he joined their practice squad and earned a promotion to the 53-player roster Dec. 16.

Tyson joined the Texans’ practice squad in September after he again failed to make the Seahawks’ roster.