This season’s first snow game could come on Sunday in Denver

Getty Images

Can snow slow down the Rams’ fast-paced offense? We might find out on Sunday.

Although football in the snow is most commonly seen in December, this season’s first snow game may come on October 14, when the Broncos host the Rams. The current forecast for Sunday in Denver calls for a high of 31, a low of 16 and snow showers in the morning.

That kind of weather may be good news for the Broncos, who would like all the help they can get to rein in the Rams’ offense, which has been flying high all season. With the Rams going from sunny Los Angeles to freezing Denver, the elements could be good news for the home team.

Denver weather is notoriously unpredictable, but there’s little doubt that Sunday’s game will be the coldest in the NFL this season so far — by far.