This season’s first snow game could come on Sunday in Denver

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 9, 2018, 10:26 AM EDT
Getty Images

Can snow slow down the Rams’ fast-paced offense? We might find out on Sunday.

Although football in the snow is most commonly seen in December, this season’s first snow game may come on October 14, when the Broncos host the Rams. The current forecast for Sunday in Denver calls for a high of 31, a low of 16 and snow showers in the morning.

That kind of weather may be good news for the Broncos, who would like all the help they can get to rein in the Rams’ offense, which has been flying high all season. With the Rams going from sunny Los Angeles to freezing Denver, the elements could be good news for the home team.

Denver weather is notoriously unpredictable, but there’s little doubt that Sunday’s game will be the coldest in the NFL this season so far — by far.

4 responses to “This season’s first snow game could come on Sunday in Denver

  2. Based on what I’ve seen from the Broncos defense this year the only way I see him slowing down the Rams offense is to throw snowballs in their faces.

  3. Fact: Broncos are not snow animals, Rams are.

    Philip Lindsay and Royce Freeman will loose significant mobility in that sort of whether which will play right into the strength of the LA defense. They’re front group will be the focus of the game and lucky for the Rams the only weakness on the defense is in the secondary. HOWEVER McVay is not a cold whether coach. Should be an interesting game, but expect the Rams to roll as Denver is plagued by their own decision of creating a speed-based team in the middle of ski country.

  4. Won’t matter, Vance Joseph has to be the worst in game coach in the NFL. He’ll say after the game that the field was slick and they will know next time to wear shoes with longer cleats.

