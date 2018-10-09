Titans cut Nick Williams, Austin Davis

Getty Images

The Titans were held without a touchdown in last Sunday’s 13-12 loss to the Bills, but they came pretty close to getting one early in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota delivered an on-target pass to wide receiver Nick Williams and Williams would have strolled into the end zone had he held onto the ball. Williams dropped it, however, and the Titans had to settle for a field goal.

Had Williams caught it, the Titans might have won the game and he might have kept his job this week. The Titans, who fell to 3-2 in the loss, released Williams on Tuesday.

Williams, who also returns kicks, played in two games for the Titans this year and has also seen time with Atlanta and Washington. He has 28 catches for 263 yards and two touchdowns over the course of his career.

The Titans also released quarterback Austin Davis, who signed as depth when Mariota and Blaine Gabbert were injured. He’s no longer needed with both back to health.

Linebacker Robert Spillane was promoted from the practice squad to fill one spot. He had 25 tackles for the team in the preseason.