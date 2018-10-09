Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills met with QB Derek Anderson on Monday, but haven’t signed him yet.

How big will the changes be for the Dolphins after Sunday’s loss?

Patriots coach Bill Belichick discussed what he’s seen from Patrick Mahomes.

Can the Jets use Sunday’s win to set off a winning streak?

LB Terrell Suggs may be seeing fewer snaps for the Ravens.

Rookie Bengals DE Sam Hubbard scored his first NFL touchdown.

A look at the Browns’ snap counts in Sunday’s overtime win.

The Steelers special teams had a good game against the Falcons.

WR Keke Coutee is coming along quickly for the Texans.

The Colts are trying to keep a positive attitude.

Reviewing five key moments from Sunday’s Jaguars loss.

Will the Titans make a trade for a wide receiver?

The Broncos’ pass protection issues extend beyond the offensive line.

The Chiefs are in the market for linebacker help.

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler showed he can help close out games.

Fixing the turnover margin would be a plus for the Raiders.

WR Allen Hurns offered a defense of the Cowboys receivers.

The end of the T Ereck Flowers era has come for the Giants.

Is CB Jalen Mills the biggest defensive problem for the Eagles?

Washington made it a winless week for the NFC East with Monday’s loss.

The Bears are waiting on WR Anthony Miller to recover from a shoulder injury.

Lions WR Kenny Golladay may be breaking out this season.

How will the playing time work out in the Packers backfield?

A look at how Vikings rookie CB Mike Hughes fared in his first start.

Allowing fewer sacks is a must for the Falcons.

Stats may not tell the whole story for the Panthers pass rush.

Saints QB Taysom Hill scored his first NFL touchdown.

Analyzing why the Buccaneers are sticking with defensive coordinator Mike Smith.

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks wants to get right back on the field after the team’s first win of the season.

WR Robert Woods‘ role in the Rams offense may be even bigger this week.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is trying to keep his team from feeling they can’t win without injured players.

The Seahawks are on their way to London this week.