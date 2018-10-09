Week Six power rankings

Getty Images

1. Rams (5-0; last week No. 1): They’re starting to look like a Team of Density.

2. Chiefs (5-0; No. 2): Last year, 5-0 became 6-6.

3. Saints (4-1; No. 3): With Ravens, Vikings, Rams up next, we’re about to learn a lot about this team.

4. Patriots (3-2; No. 6): The Patriots are Back is back.

5. Bengals (4-1; No. 8): If they keep this up, they’ll have a chance to lose another playoff game.

6. Panthers (3-1; No. 11): This is one of the few teams that could keep the Rams out of the Super Bowl.

7. Jaguars (3-2; No. 5): Jalen Ramsey does great against receivers, but he struggles against return specialists.

8. Ravens (3-2; No. 4): The old Browns played like the new Browns at a time when the new Browns are playing like anything but the new Browns.

9. Chargers (3-2; No. 15): They didn’t start like last year; if they finish like last year, it could be a special season.

10. Bears (3-1; No. 12): This is one of the few teams that could keep the Rams out of the Super Bowl.

11. Vikings (2-2-1; No. 17): How far can a team with no running game go?

12. Eagles (2-3; No. 7): By already matching their loss total from 2017, the Eagles will have to get back to the top of the mountain the hard way.

13. Packers (2-2-1; No. 9): Aaron Rodgers is a one-man band that is struggling to carry a tune.

14. Buccaneers (2-2; No. 14): The Bucs need to eat a W or two.

15. Steelers (2-2-1; No. 19): It’s amazing how much better the defense will perform when the Steelers avoid digging an early hole.

16. Dolphins (3-2; No. 10): At least last year’s adversity wasn’t self-inflicted.

17. Titans (3-2; No. 13): Good teams need to win the games they’re supposed to win.

18. Browns (2-2-1; No. 23): Through five games, the Browns already have played half of a sixth one.

19. Seahawks (2-3; No. 18): With the NFC West out of reach, the only question is whether they can secure a wild-card berth.

20. Lions (2-3; No. 24): Beating Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers is good. Not losing to far lesser quarterbacks would be better.

21. Texans (2-3; No. 26): Why should Deshaun Watson do a better job of protecting himself? Brandon Weeden.

22. Falcons (1-4; No. 16): And the streak of a team hosting the Super Bowl but not playing in it will continue.

23. Washington (2-2; No. 20): Somehow, they’re still in first place in the division.

24. Cowboys (2-3; No. 22): The always-ominous vote of confidence for Jason Garrett is coming.

25. Bills (2-3; No. 25): Playing poorly and winning is still better than playing poorly and losing.

26. Jets (2-3; No. 31): It’s nice to see that they remembered Robby Anderson is on the team.

27. Broncos (2-3; No. 21): Get your arm loose, Chad Kelly. Eventually.

28. Colts (1-4; No. 28): Better days are coming, Indy. Eventually.

29. Cardinals (1-4; No. 32): The 2008 Lions and 2017 Browns can pop the cork.

30. 49ers (1-4; No. 27): The team that’s not ready for prime time will play there three times in five weeks.

31. Raiders (1-4; No. 29): Chris Simms says Jon Gruden regards his offense as a Ferrari. Derek Carr is kicking on the bumper harder than Cameron Frye.

32. Giants (1-4; No. 30): Somewhere, Ben McAdoo is slicking back his hair and smiling.