Week Six power rankings

1. Rams (5-0; last week No. 1): They’re starting to look like a Team of Density.
2. Chiefs (5-0; No. 2): Last year, 5-0 became 6-6.
3. Saints (4-1; No. 3): With Ravens, Vikings, Rams up next, we’re about to learn a lot about this team.
4. Patriots (3-2; No. 6): The Patriots are Back is back.
5. Bengals (4-1; No. 8): If they keep this up, they’ll have a chance to lose another playoff game.
6. Panthers (3-1; No. 11): This is one of the few teams that could keep the Rams out of the Super Bowl.
7. Jaguars (3-2; No. 5): Jalen Ramsey does great against receivers, but he struggles against return specialists.
8. Ravens (3-2; No. 4): The old Browns played like the new Browns at a time when the new Browns are playing like anything but the new Browns.
9. Chargers (3-2; No. 15): They didn’t start like last year; if they finish like last year, it could be a special season.
10. Bears (3-1; No. 12): This is one of the few teams that could keep the Rams out of the Super Bowl.
11. Vikings (2-2-1; No. 17): How far can a team with no running game go?
12. Eagles (2-3; No. 7): By already matching their loss total from 2017, the Eagles will have to get back to the top of the mountain the hard way.
13. Packers (2-2-1; No. 9): Aaron Rodgers is a one-man band that is struggling to carry a tune.
14. Buccaneers (2-2; No. 14): The Bucs need to eat a W or two.
15. Steelers (2-2-1; No. 19): It’s amazing how much better the defense will perform when the Steelers avoid digging an early hole.
16. Dolphins (3-2; No. 10): At least last year’s adversity wasn’t self-inflicted.
17. Titans (3-2; No. 13): Good teams need to win the games they’re supposed to win.
18. Browns (2-2-1; No. 23): Through five games, the Browns already have played half of a sixth one.
19. Seahawks (2-3; No. 18): With the NFC West out of reach, the only question is whether they can secure a wild-card berth.
20. Lions (2-3; No. 24): Beating Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers is good. Not losing to far lesser quarterbacks would be better.
21. Texans (2-3; No. 26): Why should Deshaun Watson do a better job of protecting himself? Brandon Weeden.
22. Falcons (1-4; No. 16): And the streak of a team hosting the Super Bowl but not playing in it will continue.
23. Washington (2-2; No. 20): Somehow, they’re still in first place in the division.
24. Cowboys (2-3; No. 22): The always-ominous vote of confidence for Jason Garrett is coming.
25. Bills (2-3; No. 25): Playing poorly and winning is still better than playing poorly and losing.
26. Jets (2-3; No. 31): It’s nice to see that they remembered Robby Anderson is on the team.
27. Broncos (2-3; No. 21): Get your arm loose, Chad Kelly. Eventually.
28. Colts (1-4; No. 28): Better days are coming, Indy. Eventually.
29. Cardinals (1-4; No. 32): The 2008 Lions and 2017 Browns can pop the cork.
30. 49ers (1-4; No. 27): The team that’s not ready for prime time will play there three times in five weeks.
31. Raiders (1-4; No. 29): Chris Simms says Jon Gruden regards his offense as a Ferrari. Derek Carr is kicking on the bumper harder than Cameron Frye.
32. Giants (1-4; No. 30): Somewhere, Ben McAdoo is slicking back his hair and smiling.