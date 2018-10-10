Allen Hurns: I’m not throwing anybody under the bus

Getty Images

Allen Hurns insisted he wasn’t taking a shot at quarterback Dak Prescott when he said earlier in the week that Cowboys receivers are creating separation. Likewise, the Cowboys receiver said he isn’t questioning the play calling of Scott Linehan when he said Prescott’s second interception was “the worst play call you can make against that coverage.”

“It’s not like I’m just coming out saying a statement,” Hurns said Wednesday in the locker room. “People ask me a question, and I tell them how it is. I’m not throwing anybody under the bus.

“As far as me, I’m just going to call it as it is.”

It marked the second consecutive day Hurns has clarified a statement he made, though the fifth-year veteran said no one within the organization has talked to him.

After Hurns questioned the play call on Justin Reid‘s interception of Prescott during an interview with Josina Anderson of ESPN, he showed up in the locker room to explain.

“Everyone knows that’s not a good play call vs. two-man,” Hurns said. “Unfortunately for us, that was their only snap in two-man. It was just an unfortunate situation, but I didn’t question the play call.”

On a third-and-eight play in the third quarter, Prescott attempted a pass out of the shotgun to Deonte Thompson 13 yards downfield. So, Hurns was asked if “you can’t run deep sixes vs. two-man,” why didn’t Prescott audible out of the play?

“I’m not sure,” Hurns said. “I’m not sure Dak had a chance or I’m not sure he had the authority to check out of that.”

Hurns, like Cole Beasley previously, defended the team’s receiving corps, which has received criticism for not getting open. He maintained, like Beasley previously, that his comment was not intended as a knock on Prescott.

“We’re not saying it’s not us,” Hurns said. “We’re saying it’s not just us.”

The Cowboys rank 28th in total offense, including 30th in passing. The Cowboys’ six wideouts have combined for 84 catches for 604 yards and three touchdowns. Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins, whom Dallas saw Sunday in Houston, leads the NFL with 594 yards on 39 catches and has two touchdowns.