Andrew Sendejo sits out practice with groin injury

Getty Images

Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo missed practice Wednesday with a groin injury. He played all 59 snaps in Sunday’s victory over the Eagles, making five tackles.

The Vikings also were without offensive tackle Riley Reiff (foot), defensive end Tashawn Bower (ankle) and defensive end Everson Griffen (not injury related).

Running back Dalvin Cook was limited as he works through a hamstring injury. He has played only 18 snaps since injuring his hamstring in Week Two against the Packers.

Cornerback Trae Waynes has returned from a concussion after missing last week’s game. He was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Cornerback Marcus Sherels (ribs) had a full practice, the first time since going into Week Three.