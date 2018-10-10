Andy Reid: It will be “a stretch” for Justin Houston to play this week

Getty Images

A report this week indicated that linebacker Justin Houston could miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury and the team’s recent roster moves support the idea that they’ll be without him for a while.

Head coach Andy Reid didn’t confirm that on Wednesday, but he didn’t do much to deny that the Chiefs are looking at life without Houston. Reid said it will be “a stretch” for Houston to be in the lineup against the Patriots on Sunday night.

Reid also said that “there’s a chance” linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon will be able to play through an ankle injury. The Chiefs signed linebackers Frank Zombo and Nate Orchard this week to fill out the group.

The Chiefs also updated the conditions of two players they placed on injured reserve. Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has torn ligaments in his ankle in addition to a fractured fibula while safety Armani Watts has a core muscle injury. Both players will have surgery.