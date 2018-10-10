Ben Roethlisberger: Pain in elbow changed mechanics

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger admitted his elbow injury was changing the way he was throwing last week. So at halftime, he decided to press through the pain.

During his weekly radio appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Roethlisberger said the pain caused him to drop his elbow for his own comfort, and the results weren’t pretty. He was 9-of-17 for 95 yards in the first half, with a touchdown and an interception.

“The second half, I had a talk with myself and said I had to suck it up and deliver the ball like I need to and force my way through it,” Roethlisberger said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

The results were immediate, as he was 10-of-12 for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the second half.

“I was just dealing with a little bit of an elbow issue,” Roethlisberger said. “It made me drop my elbow a little bit for the comfort factor, which causes the ball to sail. . . .

“We’ve been dealing with it. It’s something I need to mentally get over in terms of my throwing motion. I’ve got to keep the arm high to keep the ball driving instead of sailing, that’s all.”

The initial injury was in the opener against Cleveland, and he missed two practices that week and hasn’t practiced on Wednesday since. While it’s good that he was able to self-diagnose and fix it, it’s also something they’ll have to monitor for the next 12 weeks, to make sure it doesn’t become a bigger issue.