Bengals sign Matt Lengel off Texans practice squad

Running back Thomas Rawls‘ departure on Tuesday left the Bengals with an open roster spot and they filled it on Wednesday.

The Bengals announced that they have signed tight end Matt Lengel off of the Texans’ practice squad. Lengel gives the team four tight ends, which is the same number they had before Tyler Eifert went on injured reserve last week.

It’s a return engagement for Lengel, who signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and spent most of two seasons on their practice squad before the Patriots signed him in November 2016. He had two catches for 22 yards and a touchdown in six games with the Patriots and moved on to play one game with the Browns last season.

Tyler Kroft hurt his foot last weekend, leaving C.J. Uzomah and Mason Schreck as the healthy tight ends for the Bengals. They also took a look at former Raider Clive Walford before opting to sign Lengel.