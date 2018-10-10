Bradley Roby says his no-show was the product of a “miscommunication”

Getty Images

Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby didn’t show up to the team facility on Monday, amid confusion as to whether the absence was excused or unexcused. The team, which reportedly has imposed a “hefty” fine on Roby, obviously believes it wasn’t excused. Roby apparently disagrees.

Via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, Roby said he spoke to the team’s trainers and doctors on Monday morning.

“They knew where I was,” Roby said. “People thought I just didn’t show, that’s not true at all. It’s a communication error, I believe. I mean I was frustrated, obviously for sure, but I got sick after the game, when I got home, probably within an hour of when I got home. Wasn’t feeling well, I didn’t get a lot of sleep . . . was throwing up like crazy.'”

Broncos fans were likely throwing up like crazy as Roby was burned on multiple occasions during Sunday’s 34-16 loss to the Jets. Roby will likely have his hands full again on Sunday, when the Broncos host the Rams.