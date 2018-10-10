Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp take part in Rams walkthrough

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that he’s hopeful that wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp can clear the concussion protocol in time to play against the Broncos this weekend.

Both players are still in the protocol, but there was a promising development for both players on Wednesday. Rich Hammond of Southern California News Group reports they were able to take part in the team’s walkthrough before practice got underway.

Neither player took part in that practice session. That would be the next step toward getting clearance and their condition after Wednesday’s limited activity will dictate whether they will take it on Thursday or not.

While McVay remained positive about having the wideouts in the lineup, he did say that it will likely be another week before kicker Greg Zuerlein is ready to return. Cairo Santos handled the duties last weekend.