Chandler Jones named NFC defensive player of the week

The Cardinals won their first game of the season, and Chandler Jones won a little something for the effort.

The Cardinals defensive end was named NFC defensive player of the week, after filling up a stat sheet against the 49ers.

Jones had six tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recover.

He also batted down a two-point conversion attempt, which would have tied the game in the fourth quarter.

Jones has 4.0 sacks this season, after leading the league with 17.0 last year.