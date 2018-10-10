Chiefs sign Nate Orchard

Getty Images

The Chiefs added their second linebacker to the roster in as many days on Wednesday.

The team announced that Nate Orchard is joining Frank Zombo as new members of the defense. Unlike Zombo, Orchard has no previous experience with the Chiefs.

As HBO viewers likely remember, Orchard spent training camp and the preseason with the Browns. He landed in Buffalo after being dropped on cutdown day and made four tackles in three appearances for Buffalo, but was cut to make room for Dontae Johnson earlier this month.

Orchard was a Cleveland second-round pick in 2015 and had 65 tackles, five sacks and an interception in 34 games over his first three seasons. He’ll help fill in for Justin Houston while the longtime Chief recovers from a hamstring injury.