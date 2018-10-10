Damarious Randall: Browns compare favorably with his Packers teams

Getty Images

Damarious Randall played three seasons in Green Bay. He has played five games in Cleveland.

Already, though, the defensive back believes the Browns are every bit as good as his Packers teams, and even better on defense.

The Packers ranked 15th, 22nd and 22nd in total defense during Randall’s three seasons. The Browns are 27th overall this season but have a league-best 15 takeaways and are 12th in points allowed.

“Honestly, it just don’t compare at all,” Randall said of the defense, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I mean, this defense is talented, and it’s going to only get better.”

Randall reached the divisional round as a rookie in 2015 and to the NFC Championship the following season. The Packers missed the playoffs last season when Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone.

The Browns, who have not participated in the postseason since 2002, are 2-2-1. Their two losses were by three points each. Their victories were by four and three points.

“Yes,” Randall said of comparisons with his Packers teams. “Yes, but I mean it’s a different feeling. We could possibly be 4-1, 5-0, but not to harp on that. It’s just the style of play that we’re playing with. I mean, just the rate that the defense is getting the ball, and the way the offense is starting to click. It should be a lot of exciting football coming forth.”