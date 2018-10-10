David Irving remains away from Cowboys, dealing with personal issues

Getty Images

David Irving returned from his suspension after the Cowboys’ Week Four game. He took part in team meetings last Tuesday and practiced last Wednesday. The Cowboys haven’t seen him since.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett confirmed the defensive lineman has remained away from the team dealing with a personal family issue since last Thursday. They expect him back tomorrow.

The Cowboys remain patient with Irving, who they have not seen much in the past year. He missed the final four games of last season with a concussion, skipped the offseason program and organized team activities to deal with his personal issues, returned for minicamp but didn’t practice, skipped training camp for substance abuse counseling and then sat out the first four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Irving has 11 sacks in the 23 games he has played for the Cowboys the past two seasons.