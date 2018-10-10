Dennis Kelly trying to rebound from unknown illness

Getty Images

Titans backup offensive tackle Dennis Kelly spent time in the hospital with an illness a month ago. Doctors remain uncertain of a diagnosis, calling it a virus of some kind, after tests were inconclusive.

“They’re not going to find out. The odds of us finding out are very, very small,” Kelly told Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com.

Kelly, who has not played since starting at right tackle in the season opener, returned to practice last week. He has gained back some of his weight.

But Kelly likely needs some more time before getting back into playing shape.

“At this point, we’re just trying to get everything back into the rhythm of the regular season and doing things in the regular manner,” Kelly said. “This is the first step to trying.”