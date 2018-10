Getty Images

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is quickly making a name for himself on defense.

But it was his ability to make plays in the kicking game that earned him his latest honor.

Ward was named AFC special teams player of the week, after blocking Justin Tucker‘s field goal at the end of the first half, in what would become a 12-9 Browns win on overtime.

Ward also had an interception, and the fourth overall pick in the draft is looking like an overall playmaker for the 2-2-1 Browns.